Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For Dow

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Dow (NYSE:DOW), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Dow, revealing an average target of $59.75, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.37% from the previous average price target of $57.25.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Dow. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $56.00 $61.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $58.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Neutral $62.00 $55.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $61.00 $55.00

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

Key Indicators: Dow's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Dow's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.16% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Dow's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.79% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dow's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.79% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dow's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.88%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dow's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.96.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

