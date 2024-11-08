Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For Crane NXT

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $85.0, with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $77.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.59% lower than the prior average price target of $91.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Crane NXT by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $78.00 $77.00 Michael Halloran Baird Announces Outperform $77.00 - Bobby Brooks Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $85.00 $96.00 Matt Summerville DA Davidson Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Crane NXT. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Crane NXT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Crane NXT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Crane NXT: A Closer Look

Crane NXT Co is a industrial technology company that provides proprietary and trusted technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters to its customers. It is a pioneer in proprietary micro-optics technology for securing physical products, and its sophisticated electronic equipment and associated software leverages proprietary core capabilities with detection and sensing technologies. The company operates in two segments which are Crane Payment Innovations (CPI) and Crane Currency.

Crane NXT: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Crane NXT's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crane NXT's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crane NXT's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.96% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Crane NXT's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.75. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

