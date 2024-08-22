Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For CareTrust REIT

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $27.5, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.47% from the previous average price target of $24.67.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CareTrust REIT is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $31.00 $27.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $27.00 $23.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $24.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Announces Neutral $26.00 -

All You Need to Know About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded REIT engaged in the ownership, acquisition, financing, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. The Company has one reportable segment consisting of investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. It generates revenues by leasing healthcare-related properties to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The Company generate revenues by leasing healthcare-related properties to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements, under which the tenant is solely responsible for the costs related to the property (including property taxes, insurance, maintenance and repair costs and capital expenditures).

Understanding the Numbers: CareTrust REIT's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: CareTrust REIT displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CareTrust REIT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CareTrust REIT's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.42%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

