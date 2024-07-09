Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For Axis Capital Holdings

Analysts' ratings for Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 0 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Axis Capital Holdings, presenting an average target of $72.75, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $71.00, the current average has increased by 2.46%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Axis Capital Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $85.00 $82.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $86.00 $86.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $63.00 $57.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $57.00 $59.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Axis Capital Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Axis Capital Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Axis Capital Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Axis Capital Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is a property and casualty insurance company that provides various products and services to clients and distribution partners. The company has operating subsidiaries and branch networks based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, and Singapore. Its business consists of two distinct global underwriting platforms, AXIS Insurance, and AXIS Reinsurance. The company manages its portfolio holistically, aiming to construct an optimum consolidated portfolio of funded and unfunded risks.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Axis Capital Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.84% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Axis Capital Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.87% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axis Capital Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.02%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Axis Capital Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

