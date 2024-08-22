Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For Altimmune

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Altimmune, presenting an average target of $19.25, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Altimmune by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Mayank Mamtani B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Mayank Mamtani B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Yasmeen Rahimi Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $25.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Altimmune. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Altimmune compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Altimmune's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Altimmune

Altimmune Inc is engaged in developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The Company's pipeline includes next-generation peptide therapeutics for obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) (for both, pemvidutide, formerly known as ALT-801), and for chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell). The Company is managed and operates as a single business focused on the research and development of treatments for various diseases and disorders, and vaccines.

A Deep Dive into Altimmune's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Altimmune's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -16.67%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Altimmune's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -492800.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Altimmune's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -15.14%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Altimmune's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Altimmune's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

