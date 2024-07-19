Decoding 34 Analyst Evaluations For Meta Platforms

Analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 34 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 16 16 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 13 12 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Meta Platforms and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $531.09, accompanied by a high estimate of $625.00 and a low estimate of $360.00. This current average has decreased by 3.67% from the previous average price target of $551.34.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Meta Platforms among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $525.00 $500.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $620.00 - John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $600.00 $530.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $625.00 $593.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Maintains Buy $550.00 $550.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $540.00 $475.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $450.00 $450.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $550.00 $525.00 Stefan Slowinski Exane BNP Paribas Announces Underperform $360.00 - Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $550.00 $555.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $550.00 $590.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $520.00 $550.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Buy $500.00 $520.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Lowers Buy $530.00 $590.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $535.00 $550.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $475.00 $555.00 Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $500.00 $540.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $525.00 $550.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Lowers Outperform $565.00 $590.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $570.00 $600.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $525.00 $550.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $510.00 $500.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Buy $575.00 $610.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $480.00 $535.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $540.00 $585.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $545.00 $600.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $575.00 $610.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $500.00 $585.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $562.00 $520.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Outperform $500.00 $525.00 Deepak Mathivanan Wolfe Research Lowers Outperform $500.00 $530.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $500.00 $555.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $550.00 $550.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $555.00 $575.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Meta Platforms's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Meta Platforms's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the world's largest online social network, with nearly 4 billion family of apps monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with more than 45% coming from the US and Canada and over 20% from Europe.

Key Indicators: Meta Platforms's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Meta Platforms showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.26% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Meta Platforms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 33.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Meta Platforms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Meta Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.25, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

