Decoding 3 Analyst Evaluations For Bruker

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 3 analysts have published ratings on Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $74.0, along with a high estimate of $78.00 and a low estimate of $69.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.33%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Bruker by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terence Malone Barclays Lowers Overweight $69.00 $75.00 Terence Malone Barclays Announces Overweight $75.00 - Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $78.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bruker. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Bruker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bruker's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Bruker's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bruker analyst ratings.

Delving into Bruker's Background

Bruker Corp manufactures scientific instruments and diagnostic tests for customers in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. It operates in four operating segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The company generates maximum revenue from the BSI CALID segment. Geographically, it derives the maximum of its revenue from Asia Pacific.

Bruker: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bruker's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.42% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bruker's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.95%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bruker's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.47%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.15%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bruker's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.27, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BRKR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Nov 2021 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Sep 2021 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BRKR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.