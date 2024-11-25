Decoding 26 Analyst Evaluations For e.l.f. Beauty

In the latest quarter, 26 analysts provided ratings for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 18 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 7 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $177.46, a high estimate of $223.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average represents a 13.79% decrease from the previous average price target of $205.84.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of e.l.f. Beauty among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $115.00 $131.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $150.00 $175.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $200.00 $250.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $154.00 $167.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $165.00 $162.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Lowers Buy $170.00 $223.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Lowers Buy $175.00 $220.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $223.00 $223.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $131.00 $161.00 Joel Beatty Baird Lowers Outperform $175.00 $240.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Lowers Buy $130.00 $210.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Lowers Buy $165.00 $190.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $223.00 $223.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $167.00 $207.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $223.00 $223.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $139.00 $184.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $223.00 $223.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $162.00 $260.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Buy $150.00 $235.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $223.00 $223.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $175.00 - Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Lowers Buy $190.00 $230.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $223.00 $223.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $223.00 $223.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to e.l.f. Beauty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of e.l.f. Beauty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for e.l.f. Beauty's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of e.l.f. Beauty's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into e.l.f. Beauty's Background

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

e.l.f. Beauty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining e.l.f. Beauty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 39.71% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: e.l.f. Beauty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): e.l.f. Beauty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.66%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): e.l.f. Beauty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.56%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

