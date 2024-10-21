Decoding 21 Analyst Evaluations For Monday.Com

During the last three months, 21 analysts shared their evaluations of Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 3 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $304.86, along with a high estimate of $340.00 and a low estimate of $250.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.96% increase from the previous average price target of $272.30.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Monday.Com by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $340.00 $300.00 Connor Murphy Capital One Announces Overweight $325.00 - Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $325.00 $300.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $320.00 $300.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $300.00 $250.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Neutral $327.00 $296.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $310.00 $285.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $340.00 $280.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $300.00 $275.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Raises Buy $300.00 $280.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $250.00 $230.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Overweight $300.00 $270.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $285.00 $245.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Neutral $280.00 $240.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $340.00 $300.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $300.00 $275.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $295.00 $250.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Neutral $265.00 $250.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $300.00 $270.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $300.00 $250.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Monday.Com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Monday.Com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Monday.Com's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Monday.Com's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Monday.Com

Monday.com is a provider of work management software delivered via a cloud-based software-as-a-service, or SaaS model. The firm's solutions offer flexible and highly customizable tools to digitize business processes across countless use cases. Monday's offering supports workflow management across departments, real-time visibility and accountability, and automation capabilities. Monday also offers prepackaged CRM and DevOps management solutions, in addition to standalone survey and digital whiteboard tools. As of 2023, Monday served over 225,000 customers in more than 200 countries.

Monday.Com's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Monday.Com's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 34.4%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Monday.Com's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monday.Com's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.0% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Monday.Com adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.