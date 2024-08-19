Decoding 20 Analyst Evaluations For Shake Shack

20 analysts have shared their evaluations of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 0 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 5 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $112.65, a high estimate of $127.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $112.16, the current average has increased by 0.44%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Shake Shack among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Neutral $116.00 $104.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $114.00 $121.00 Lauren Silberman Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $115.00 $105.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $125.00 $110.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $108.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $105.00 $93.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $127.00 $125.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Neutral $100.00 $90.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Lowers Neutral $90.00 $110.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $96.00 $116.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $108.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $125.00 $124.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $110.00 - Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Underweight $105.00 $102.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Shake Shack. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Shake Shack compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Shake Shack's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Shake Shack's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Shake Shack's Background

Shake Shack Inc is a roadside burger stand. It is serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine and more. The company's burgers are made with a whole-muscle blend of all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef, ground fresh daily, cooked to order and served on a non-genetically modified organism (GMO) potato bun. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods. The company serves draft Root Beer, seasonal freshly-squeezed lemonade, organic fresh brewed iced tea, cold brew coffee, organic apple juice, and Shack20 bottled water.

Shake Shack's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Shake Shack's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.44% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Shake Shack's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shake Shack's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Shake Shack's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.71, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

