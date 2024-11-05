Decoding 20 Analyst Evaluations For Nasdaq

20 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 12 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 10 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $84.45, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.74% from the previous average price target of $79.12.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Nasdaq by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Heal Argus Research Raises Buy $82.00 $76.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $80.00 $81.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $87.00 $84.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $88.00 $88.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $86.00 $84.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $93.00 $92.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $92.00 $85.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Announces Outperform $82.00 - Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $84.00 $80.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $79.00 $73.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $88.00 $88.00 Richard Repetto Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $80.00 $73.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $84.00 $77.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $88.00 $90.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $83.00 $77.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Announces Outperform $88.00 - Bill Katz TD Cowen Announces Hold $83.00 - Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $80.00 $78.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $53.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $72.00 $66.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Nasdaq. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nasdaq compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Nasdaq's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Nasdaq Better

Founded in 1971, Nasdaq is primarily known for its equity exchange, but in addition to its market-services business (about 35% of sales), the company sells and distributes market data as well as offers Nasdaq-branded indexes to asset managers and investors through its information-services segment (30%). Nasdaq's corporate-services business (20%) offers listing services and related investor relations products to publicly traded companies and through the company's market technology group (15%), Nasdaq facilitates the exchange operations of other exchanges throughout the world and provides financial compliance services.

Understanding the Numbers: Nasdaq's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Nasdaq's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 31.08% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.09%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nasdaq's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Nasdaq's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.93. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

