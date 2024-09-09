Decoding 19 Analyst Evaluations For Neurocrine Biosciences

During the last three months, 19 analysts shared their evaluations of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 11 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 6 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $168.74, with a high estimate of $219.00 and a low estimate of $128.00. Marking an increase of 3.15%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $163.58.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Neurocrine Biosciences's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Overweight $160.00 $180.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $155.00 $170.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $128.00 $142.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $159.00 $131.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $136.00 $143.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Buy $189.00 $177.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $181.00 $173.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $190.00 $160.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $143.00 $136.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $180.00 $170.00 David Hoang Citigroup Raises Neutral $158.00 $150.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $219.00 $216.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $180.00 $169.00 Brian Skorney Baird Raises Outperform $180.00 $157.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $155.00 $155.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $170.00 $160.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $173.00 $169.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $160.00 $160.00

Delving into Neurocrine Biosciences's Background

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a research-based pharmaceutical company advancing drug candidates in the central nervous system and endocrine-related categories. The company's three late stage clinical programs are elagolix which is hormone releasing antagonist for women's health, opicapone which is an inhibitor for parkinson's patients, and ingrezza for tourette syndrome.

Financial Milestones: Neurocrine Biosciences's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Neurocrine Biosciences's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 30.37%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Neurocrine Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.66%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.92% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Neurocrine Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

