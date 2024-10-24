Decoding 19 Analyst Evaluations For Baker Hughes

Analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 19 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 10 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 4 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $43.74, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.73% increase from the previous average price target of $41.37.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Baker Hughes. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $46.00 $41.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $41.00 $42.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $43.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $45.00 $42.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $42.00 $44.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $40.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $40.00 $42.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $42.00 $43.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $42.00 $40.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $46.00 $42.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $50.00 $46.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Raises Buy $42.00 $40.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $43.00 $39.00 Sean Meakim JP Morgan Raises Overweight $43.00 $42.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $48.00 $46.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Raises Outperform $43.00 $39.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $35.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Positive $46.00 $40.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $45.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Baker Hughes. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Baker Hughes compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Baker Hughes's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Baker Hughes's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is a global leader in oilfield services and oilfield equipment, with particularly strong presences in the artificial lift, specialty chemicals, and completions markets. It maintains modest exposure to offshore oil and gas production. The other half of its business focuses on industrial power generation, process solutions, and industrial asset management, with a high exposure to the liquid natural gas market specifically, as well as broader industrials end markets.

Financial Insights: Baker Hughes

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Baker Hughes's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.24%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baker Hughes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.8%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baker Hughes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.37.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

