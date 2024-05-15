Decoding 18 Analyst Evaluations For Boston Scientific

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 18 analysts have published ratings on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 7 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $81.22, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. Marking an increase of 11.52%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $72.83.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Boston Scientific by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $78.00 $70.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $85.00 $79.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $73.00 $63.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Overweight $82.00 $72.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $85.00 $73.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $82.00 $78.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Buy $85.00 $80.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Buy $90.00 $74.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $82.00 $72.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $78.00 $72.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $84.00 $79.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $82.00 $71.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $78.00 $70.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $72.00 $68.00 John Eade Argus Research Raises Buy $80.00 $69.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $79.00 $71.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Raises Outperform $77.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Boston Scientific. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Boston Scientific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Boston Scientific's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Boston Scientific Better

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Boston Scientific

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Boston Scientific showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.78% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Boston Scientific's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Scientific's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Scientific's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Boston Scientific's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.55, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

