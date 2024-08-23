Decoding 18 Analyst Evaluations For DexCom

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been analyzed by 18 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|7
|4
|7
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|4
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $104.22, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. A 24.99% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $138.94.
Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown
The perception of DexCom by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Mathew Blackman
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$100.00
|$90.00
|Jeff Johnson
|Baird
|Raises
|Neutral
|$82.00
|$80.00
|Matt Miksic
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$113.00
|$138.00
|Jeff Johnson
|Baird
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$80.00
|$161.00
|Marie Thibault
|BTIG
|Lowers
|Buy
|$120.00
|$156.00
|Patrick Wood
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$75.00
|$120.00
|Steven Lichtman
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$115.00
|$150.00
|Danielle Antalffy
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$95.00
|$163.00
|Mathew Blackman
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$90.00
|$132.00
|Matt O'Brien
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$90.00
|$150.00
|Shagun Singh
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$145.00
|$165.00
|Larry Biegelsen
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$80.00
|$145.00
|William Plovanic
|Canaccord Genuity
|Lowers
|Buy
|$89.00
|$145.00
|Robbie Marcus
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$75.00
|$145.00
|William Plovanic
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|$145.00
|$145.00
|Patrick Wood
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$120.00
|$132.00
|Mathew Blackman
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$132.00
|$145.00
|Issie Kirby
|Redburn Atlantic
|Announces
|Neutral
|$130.00
|-
Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DexCom. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DexCom compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for DexCom's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of DexCom's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
Discovering DexCom: A Closer Look
Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.
DexCom's Economic Impact: An Analysis
Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.
Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, DexCom showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.26% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.
Net Margin: DexCom's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.29%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.
Return on Equity (ROE): DexCom's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): DexCom's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.16%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: DexCom's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.07, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.
The Basics of Analyst Ratings
Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.
Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.
Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.
