Decoding 17 Analyst Evaluations For Pinterest

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has been analyzed by 17 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 5 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $47.0, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.55% from the previous average price target of $44.53.

The perception of Pinterest by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $50.00 $44.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $49.00 $48.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $52.00 $52.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $52.00 $50.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $49.00 $43.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $51.00 $48.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $48.00 $47.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $52.00 $48.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $46.00 $45.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $38.00 $35.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Neutral $40.00 $38.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $44.00 $38.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $44.00 $38.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $50.00 $48.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $46.00 $42.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $48.00 $45.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $40.00 $48.00

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from cooking recipes to travel destinations. Founded in 2010, the platform consists of a largely female audience, which accounts for roughly two thirds of its nearly 500 million monthly active users. The company generates revenue by selling digital ads and is now rolling out more in-platform e-commerce features. About 20% of users reside in the US and Canada, but the region accounted for about 80% of revenue in 2023.

Pinterest's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Pinterest displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Pinterest's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinterest's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinterest's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.68%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

