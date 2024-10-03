Decoding 17 Analyst Evaluations For Intel

Throughout the last three months, 17 analysts have evaluated Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 12 2 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 10 2 2

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Intel, revealing an average target of $26.71, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 25.99% lower than the prior average price target of $36.09.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Intel among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $25.00 $27.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $22.00 $36.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Sell $17.00 $17.00 Gus Richard Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $42.00 $68.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $32.00 $37.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $25.00 $35.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $40.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $27.00 $40.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Lowers Neutral $25.00 $32.50 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $25.00 $33.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $26.00 $35.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $26.00 $35.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $36.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $22.00 $29.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $27.00 $38.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $23.00 $35.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Intel's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Understanding the Numbers: Intel's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Intel faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.9% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.55%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intel's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intel's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Intel's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

