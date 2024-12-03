Decoding 17 Analyst Evaluations For Honeywell Intl

Analysts' ratings for Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 17 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 13 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 7 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $235.12, a high estimate of $298.00, and a low estimate of $207.00. This current average has increased by 4.27% from the previous average price target of $225.50.

The perception of Honeywell Intl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $253.00 $253.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $240.00 $220.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $298.00 $215.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $254.00 $215.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $252.00 $229.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $253.00 $213.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $244.00 $248.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $229.00 $232.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $213.00 $214.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $233.00 $235.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $215.00 $207.00 Peter Arment Baird Lowers Neutral $217.00 $223.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $230.00 $250.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $235.00 $225.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $207.00 $215.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $214.00 $214.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $210.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Honeywell Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Honeywell Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Honeywell Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Honeywell Intl's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Honeywell Intl

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving around 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

Honeywell Intl's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Honeywell Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Honeywell Intl's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.53% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Honeywell Intl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Honeywell Intl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.98%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Honeywell Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.77, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

