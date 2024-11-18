Decoding 16 Analyst Evaluations For Murphy Oil

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $40.75, with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. Experiencing a 11.18% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $45.88.

A clear picture of Murphy Oil's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $38.00 $39.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $42.00 $43.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $37.00 $38.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $50.00 $54.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $43.00 $44.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $36.00 $47.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $39.00 $44.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $40.00 $42.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $46.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $42.00 $55.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $41.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $39.00 $45.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $43.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $50.00 $59.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $39.00 $47.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $47.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Murphy Oil. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Murphy Oil compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Murphy Oil's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Murphy Oil Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company, with both onshore and offshore operations and properties. It operates in two geographic reportable segments the United States and Canada. It generates the majority of its revenue form the United States.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Murphy Oil's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -21.03%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Murphy Oil's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.47%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Murphy Oil's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Murphy Oil's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Murphy Oil's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

