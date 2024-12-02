Decoding 16 Analyst Evaluations For Global Payments

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) underwent analysis by 16 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Global Payments, revealing an average target of $136.31, a high estimate of $194.00, and a low estimate of $112.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.18% lower than the prior average price target of $143.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Global Payments. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $155.00 $135.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $130.00 $143.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $115.00 $118.00 Harshita Rawat Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $112.00 $135.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $125.00 $130.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Lowers Buy $120.00 $130.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $143.00 $158.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $120.00 $145.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $122.00 $126.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $156.00 $164.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $194.00 $204.00 Gus Gala Monness, Crespi, Hardt Lowers Buy $155.00 $165.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Buy $122.00 $125.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Lowers Overweight $135.00 $145.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $130.00 $130.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $147.00 $147.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Global Payments. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Global Payments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Global Payments's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Global Payments's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Global Payments analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Global Payments

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares. The merger added issuer processing operations.

A Deep Dive into Global Payments's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Global Payments displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.08%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.11%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global Payments's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global Payments's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.77.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GPN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GPN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.