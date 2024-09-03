Decoding 15 Analyst Evaluations For M&T Bank

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $181.47, with a high estimate of $220.00 and a low estimate of $161.00. Observing a 7.84% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $168.27.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive M&T Bank. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $215.00 $183.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $165.00 $170.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $220.00 $195.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $183.00 $180.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $188.00 $160.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $190.00 $164.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $195.00 $180.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $174.00 $160.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $185.00 $159.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $180.00 $170.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Hold $161.00 $160.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $170.00 $170.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $168.00 $157.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $164.00 $164.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $164.00 $152.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to M&T Bank. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of M&T Bank compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for M&T Bank's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of M&T Bank's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on M&T Bank analyst ratings.

Discovering M&T Bank: A Closer Look

M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal and is primarily focused on commercial real estate and commercial-related lending, with some retail operations also present.

M&T Bank: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining M&T Bank's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.53% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: M&T Bank's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): M&T Bank's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): M&T Bank's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.62, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MTB

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Piper Sandler Upgrades Neutral Overweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for MTB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.