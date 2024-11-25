Decoding 15 Analyst Evaluations For Chewy

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 6 2 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Chewy, revealing an average target of $34.07, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Marking an increase of 21.68%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $28.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Chewy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Kleber Baird Raises Outperform $40.00 $35.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $28.00 $24.00 Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Raises Buy $40.00 $24.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $40.00 $34.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Buy $40.00 $28.00 Bill Kerr TD Cowen Announces Buy $38.00 - Peter Keith Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $35.00 $35.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $33.00 $28.00 Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $33.00 $30.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $32.00 $24.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $34.00 $32.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $30.00 $21.00 Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Raises Underperform $24.00 $20.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $29.00 $22.00

All You Need to Know About Chewy

Chewy is the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the US, generating $11.2 billion in 2023 sales across pet food, treats, hard goods, and pharmacy categories. The firm was founded in 2011, acquired by PetSmart in 2017, and tapped public markets as a stand-alone company in 2019 after spending a couple of years developing under the aegis of the pet superstore chain. The firm generates sales from pet food, treats, over-the-counter medications, medical prescription fulfillment, and hard goods, like crates, leashes, and bowls.

Chewy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Chewy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Chewy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chewy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 52.96%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chewy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 9.49%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.06.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

