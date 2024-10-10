Decoding 14 Analyst Evaluations For Illumina

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $166.5, a high estimate of $252.00, and a low estimate of $124.00. This current average represents a 0.1% decrease from the previous average price target of $166.67.

The perception of Illumina by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Conor McNamara RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $252.00 $252.00 Jasper Hellweg Argus Research Announces Buy $150.00 - Narumi Nakagiri Daiwa Capital Raises Buy $154.00 $120.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $164.00 $176.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Buy $144.00 $126.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $242.00 $242.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $125.00 - David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $195.00 $200.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Hold $126.00 $122.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Buy $155.00 $140.00 Julia Qin JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $125.00 $130.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $242.00 $242.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Raises Neutral $124.00 $119.00 John Sourbeer UBS Raises Neutral $133.00 $131.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Illumina. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Illumina compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Illumina's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Illumina's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Illumina analyst ratings.

Illumina provides tools and services to analyze genetic material with life science and clinical lab applications. The company generates over 90% of its revenue from sequencing instruments, consumables, and services. Illumina's high-throughput technology enables whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms. Its lower throughput tools enable applications that require smaller data outputs, such as viral and cancer tumor screening. Illumina also sells microarrays (9% of 2023 sales) that enable lower-cost, focused genetic screening with primarily consumer and agricultural applications.

Understanding the Numbers: Illumina's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Illumina's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.44%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Illumina's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -178.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Illumina's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -55.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Illumina's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -24.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Illumina's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.03, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

