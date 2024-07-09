Decoding 13 Analyst Evaluations For Wolfspeed

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 8 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Wolfspeed, presenting an average target of $31.38, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 11.8%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Wolfspeed is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $45.00 $47.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $23.00 $26.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $28.00 $27.00 Robert Sanders Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $25.00 $30.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Neutral $25.00 $29.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $47.00 $50.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $23.00 $25.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $27.00 $30.00 Matthew Ramsay TD Cowen Announces Hold $25.00 - Craig Irwin Roth MKM Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Robert Sanders Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $30.00 $35.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $25.00 $35.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $35.00 $43.00

Wolfspeed Inc is involved in the manufacturing of wide bandgap semiconductors. It is focused on silicon carbide and gallium nitride materials and devices for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The company serves applications such as transportation, power supplies, inverters, and wireless systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and also has a presence in the United States; China; Japan; South Korea, and other countries.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Wolfspeed's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Wolfspeed's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -74.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wolfspeed's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.99%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Wolfspeed's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.55, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

