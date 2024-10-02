Decoding 13 Analyst Evaluations For Range Resources

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 8 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 2 1 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $35.0, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average has decreased by 7.89% from the previous average price target of $38.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Range Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $35.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Sell $27.00 $30.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $31.00 $33.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $45.00 $47.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $31.00 $37.00 Umang Choudhary Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $35.00 $40.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $31.00 $36.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $31.00 $43.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $35.00 $37.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $39.00 $39.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $36.00 $38.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Hold $35.00 $34.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Range Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Range Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Range Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Range Resources's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Range Resources analyst ratings.

About Range Resources

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2023, Range Resources' proven reserves totaled 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.14 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 69% of production.

Financial Milestones: Range Resources's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Range Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.0%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Range Resources's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.56%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Range Resources's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Range Resources's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Range Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.48.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RRC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for RRC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.