Decoding 13 Analyst Evaluations For Huntington Bancshares

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $15.31, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $11.50. Experiencing a 1.73% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $15.58.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Huntington Bancshares by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $17.00 $16.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $13.50 $11.50 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $14.50 $15.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Lowers Buy $15.00 $16.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $16.50 $17.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $15.00 $16.50 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $17.00 $18.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $11.50 $13.50 Erika Najarian UBS Lowers Buy $15.00 $16.00 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $15.00 $16.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $15.00 $15.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $16.00 $16.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $18.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Huntington Bancshares. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Huntington Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Huntington Bancshares's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Huntington Bancshares analyst ratings.

Get to Know Huntington Bancshares Better

Huntington Bancshares Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The bank operates in two business segments: Consumer & Regional Banking and Commercial Banking. The bank derives the maximum of its revenue from the Consumer & Business Banking segment. The other segment of the bank consists of Treasury and others. The bank also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, investment management, trust, brokerage, capital market services, and other services.

Huntington Bancshares: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Huntington Bancshares's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.69%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Huntington Bancshares's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Huntington Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.88. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HBAN

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Jan 2022 UBS Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HBAN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.