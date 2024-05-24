Decoding 13 Analyst Evaluations For Dynatrace

Analysts' ratings for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Dynatrace and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $58.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 9.63%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dynatrace by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $50.00 $56.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $60.00 $66.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $60.00 $75.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Lowers Buy $68.00 $70.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $54.00 $55.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Neutral $55.00 - Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $60.00 $70.00 William Power Baird Lowers Outperform $62.00 $65.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $55.00 $63.00 Andrew Sherman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $58.00 $62.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $60.00 $65.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $52.00 $59.00 Allan Verkhovski Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $60.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dynatrace. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dynatrace compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dynatrace's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Dynatrace is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. Its product portfolio, delivered as software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Dynatrace's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to use it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Dynatrace: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dynatrace's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.31% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Dynatrace's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dynatrace's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dynatrace's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Dynatrace's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

