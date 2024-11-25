Decoding 12 Analyst Evaluations For Universal Health Servs

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Universal Health Servs (NYSE:UHS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $248.58, a high estimate of $285.00, and a low estimate of $211.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.65% increase from the previous average price target of $239.83.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Universal Health Servs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $230.00 $285.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $285.00 $275.00 Ryan Langston TD Cowen Lowers Buy $275.00 $283.00 Frank Morgan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $211.00 $222.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $271.00 $256.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $219.00 $219.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $275.00 $255.00 Ryan Langston TD Cowen Raises Buy $283.00 $220.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $219.00 $219.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $219.00 $219.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $222.00 $189.00 Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $274.00 $236.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Universal Health Servs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Universal Health Servs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Universal Health Servs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Universal Health Servs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Universal Health Servs

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two key segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers.

Universal Health Servs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Universal Health Servs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Universal Health Servs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.53%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Health Servs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.95% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Universal Health Servs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.82% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Universal Health Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

