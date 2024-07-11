Decoding 12 Analyst Evaluations For Hartford Finl Servs Gr

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hartford Finl Servs Gr, revealing an average target of $109.75, a high estimate of $116.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $106.33, the current average has increased by 3.22%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Hartford Finl Servs Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $116.00 $104.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $107.00 $109.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Lowers Neutral $114.00 $116.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $105.00 $105.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $111.00 $105.00 Jacob Kilstein Argus Research Raises Buy $110.00 $104.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Neutral $116.00 $113.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $111.00 $117.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $109.00 $110.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Raises Neutral $95.00 $90.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $113.00 $109.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $94.00

Get to Know Hartford Finl Servs Gr Better

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc offers a diverse range of property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual fund services to a customer base of individuals and corporations. It operates in five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Hartford Funds, as well as a Corporate category.

Hartford Finl Servs Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hartford Finl Servs Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.77% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hartford Finl Servs Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.69%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hartford Finl Servs Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hartford Finl Servs Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.29.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

