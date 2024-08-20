Decoding 12 Analyst Evaluations For Guess

Guess (NYSE:GES) underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $33.92, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. A 1.68% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $34.50.

The perception of Guess by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $26.00 $26.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $26.00 $30.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $30.00 $30.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Neutral $29.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Guess. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Guess compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Guess's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Guess's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities and American Lifestyle under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. The company has five reportable segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and licensing. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Guess's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.89%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Guess's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guess's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, Guess faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

