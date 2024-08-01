Decoding 11 Analyst Evaluations For Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 2 4 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, presenting an average target of $163.73, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $113.00. A 4.25% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $171.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Jazz Pharmaceuticals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $140.00 $140.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $166.00 $188.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $174.00 $175.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $140.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $205.00 $208.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Joel Beatty Baird Lowers Outperform $154.00 $160.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $150.00 $160.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Neutral $113.00 $117.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $210.00 $222.00 Madhu Kumar Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $169.00 -

Unveiling the Story Behind Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is an Ireland-domiciled biopharmaceutical firm focused primarily on treatments for sleeping disorders and oncology. Jazz has nine approved drugs across neuroscience and oncology indications; its portfolio includes Xyrem and Xywav for narcolepsy, Zepzelca for the treatment of metastatic small cell lung cancer, Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia. In May 2021, Jazz acquired GW Pharmaceuticals and gained its leading product, Epidiolex for the treatment of severe, rare forms of epilepsy.

Financial Insights: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.03%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jazz Pharmaceuticals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.57. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

