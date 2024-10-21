Decoding 11 Analyst Evaluations For Elevance Health

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Elevance Health, revealing an average target of $559.91, a high estimate of $622.00, and a low estimate of $478.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.03% lower than the prior average price target of $602.27.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Elevance Health among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Langston TD Cowen Lowers Buy $484.00 $589.00 A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Buy $555.00 $605.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $520.00 $620.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $478.00 $585.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $485.00 $600.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $622.00 $611.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $615.00 $615.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $600.00 $600.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Elevance Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Elevance Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Elevance Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Elevance Health Better

Elevance Health remains one of the leading health insurers in the U.S., providing medical benefits to 47 million medical members as of December 2023. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Elevance differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Elevance's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, too.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Elevance Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Elevance Health's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Elevance Health's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.25%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Elevance Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.36%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elevance Health's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.89%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.62.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

