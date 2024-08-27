Decoding 11 Analyst Evaluations For Carlyle Group

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $49.18, with a high estimate of $64.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. Experiencing a 1.44% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $49.90.

The standing of Carlyle Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Watts Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $55.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $53.00 $55.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Hold $42.00 $41.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $55.00 $52.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $46.00 $51.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $64.00 $69.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $44.00 $46.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $46.00 $48.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $51.00 $47.00 Brent Dilts UBS Lowers Neutral $44.00 $45.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $41.00 $45.00

The Carlyle Group is one of the world's largest alternative-asset managers, with $434.6 billion in total AUM, including $307.3 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of June 2024. The company has three core business segments: private equity, which includes private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources funds (accounting for 34% of fee-earning AUM and 58% of base management fees during 2023), global credit (51% and 27%) and investment solutions (15% and 15%). The firm primarily serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Carlyle operates through 29 offices across five continents, serving more than 2,900 active carry fund investors from 88 countries.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Carlyle Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 68.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.08%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.93%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carlyle Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Carlyle Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.1. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

