Decoding 10 Analyst Evaluations For Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $89.2, a high estimate of $116.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.0% from the previous average price target of $86.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yaron Werber TD Cowen Raises Buy $73.00 $61.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $116.00 $116.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $77.00 $77.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $116.00 $116.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $116.00 $116.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $81.00 $83.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $72.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $76.00 $67.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $116.00 $115.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Neutral $46.00 $43.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical: A Closer Look

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a USA-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita, Dojolvi, and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 35.75% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -89.51% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -45.96%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

