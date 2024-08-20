Decoding 10 Analyst Evaluations For Genmab

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Genmab and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $50.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $53.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.81% from the previous average price target of $49.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Genmab by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Kaveri Pohlman BTIG Raises Buy $47.00 $46.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $53.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Genmab. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Genmab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Genmab's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Genmab's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Genmab analyst ratings.

Get to Know Genmab Better

Genmab is a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company specializing in antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Genmab's proprietary antibody technologies are DuoBody, HexaBody, DuoHexaBody, and HexElect. Johnson & Johnson partnered with Genmab to create Darzalex, which is regarded as the standard of care for multiple myeloma and is Genmab's leading product. Genmab also has Tepezza for thyroid eye disease (partnered with Horizon), Kesimpta for relapsing multiple sclerosis (partnered with Novartis), Rybrevant (partnered with Johnson & Johnson) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Tivdak (partnered with Seagen) for cervical cancer, and Epkinly (partnered with AbbVie) for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Genmab has several pipeline candidates targeting other oncologic indications.

Breaking Down Genmab's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Genmab displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.58%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Genmab's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 26.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genmab's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GMAB

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Market Perform Jan 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 Guggenheim Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for GMAB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.