Decoding 10 Analyst Evaluations For CG Oncology

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $64.7, with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. Marking an increase of 50.47%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $43.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CG Oncology is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Corinne Johnson Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $50.00 $43.00 Corinne Johnson Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $50.00 - Andres Maldonado HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 - Josh Schimmer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $75.00 - Andres Maldonado HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 - Josh Schimmer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $75.00 - Andres Maldonado HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 - Josh Schimmer Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $75.00 - Corinne Johnson Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $42.00 - Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $55.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CG Oncology. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CG Oncology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CG Oncology's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into CG Oncology's Background

CG Oncology Inc is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. The company's lead candidate, cretostimogene grenadenorepvec, is a targeted oncolytic intravesically delivered immunotherapy agent that is in two phase three trials (one high-risk BCG unresponsive NMIBC trial and one intermediate-risk NMIBC trial) and a phase two clinical study with a checkpoint inhibitor for high-risk BCG unresponsive NMIBC disease.

CG Oncology's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: CG Oncology's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 172.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3200.76%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CG Oncology's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CG Oncology's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

