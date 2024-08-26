Decoding 10 Analyst Evaluations For First Interstate BancSys

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $32.4, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $30.20, the current average has increased by 7.28%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of First Interstate BancSys among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $38.00 $38.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $31.00 $29.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $31.00 $29.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Neutral $34.00 $27.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $38.00 $37.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $25.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $36.00 $32.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $24.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $32.00 $32.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $29.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to First Interstate BancSys. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of First Interstate BancSys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of First Interstate BancSys's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of First Interstate BancSys's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering First Interstate BancSys: A Closer Look

First Interstate BancSystem Inc is a financial holding company. It is the parent company of First Interstate Bank, a community bank offering a range of internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services throughout Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. It delivers a range of financial products and services to both retail and commercial customers in industries like agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, mining, professional services, retail, tourism, and wholesale trade. It generates majority of income from interest charged on loans, and interest and dividends earned on investments.

Breaking Down First Interstate BancSys's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining First Interstate BancSys's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.93% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Interstate BancSys's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Interstate BancSys's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.86%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Interstate BancSys's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: First Interstate BancSys's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.92. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

