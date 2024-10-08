Decoding 10 Analyst Evaluations For Aramark

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $39.85, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.48% from the previous average price target of $36.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Aramark is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Chan UBS Raises Buy $44.00 $40.00 Karl Green RBC Capital Raises Outperform $42.50 $36.00 Jasper Bibb Truist Securities Raises Buy $42.00 $37.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $41.00 $39.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $35.00 Gary Bisbee B of A Securities Raises Buy $39.00 $36.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $39.00 $35.00 Faiza Alwy Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $39.00 $36.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $38.00 $37.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $36.00 $33.00

Delving into Aramark's Background

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to a variety of clients and institutions. The majority of company revenue comes from its North American food and support services segment. Smaller but substantial segments include food and support services international, food and support services united states and uniform and career apparel. The food and support services segments provide food for school districts; colleges; healthcare facilities; correctional institutions; and business, sports, and entertainment venues. The uniform segment rents, delivers, cleans, and maintains work clothes and ancillary items like towels and mats to customers in North America and Japan. The company has hundreds of service locations and distribution centers across the United States and Canada.

Breaking Down Aramark's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Aramark's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.97%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.33%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aramark's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aramark's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.46%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.13.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

