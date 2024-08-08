Decoding 10 Analyst Evaluations For AECOM

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on AECOM (NYSE:ACM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated AECOM and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $103.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $113.00 and a low estimate of $94.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.46%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of AECOM's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $100.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $99.00 $94.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $96.00 Arthur Nagorny RBC Capital Raises Outperform $113.00 $112.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $108.00 $107.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $104.00 $116.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Lowers Overweight $94.00 $105.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Lowers Outperform $96.00 $110.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $107.00 $113.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $106.00 $105.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AECOM. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AECOM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for AECOM's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of AECOM's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AECOM analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About AECOM

Aecom is one of the largest global providers of design, engineering, construction, and management services. It serves a broad spectrum of end markets including infrastructure, water, transportation, and energy. Based in Los Angeles, Aecom has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 51,000. The company generated $14.4 billion in sales and $847 million in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2023.

Breaking Down AECOM's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, AECOM showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.31% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AECOM's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AECOM's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): AECOM's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AECOM's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.31, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ACM

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Argus Research Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Citigroup Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ACM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.