Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at W. R. Berkley's (NYSE:WRB) recent performance, when its stock has declined 12% over the past month. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on W. R. Berkley's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for W. R. Berkley is:

19% = US$1.3b ÷ US$6.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.19 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

W. R. Berkley's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, W. R. Berkley seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 12%. This certainly adds some context to W. R. Berkley's decent 15% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared W. R. Berkley's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 15% in the same period.

NYSE:WRB Past Earnings Growth August 3rd 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about W. R. Berkley's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is W. R. Berkley Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

W. R. Berkley has a low three-year median payout ratio of 12%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 88% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Additionally, W. R. Berkley has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 31% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 15%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that W. R. Berkley's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

