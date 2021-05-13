Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)?

With its stock down 20% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Veeva Systems' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Veeva Systems is:

17% = US$380m ÷ US$2.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Veeva Systems' Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, Veeva Systems' ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 6.7% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Veeva Systems' exceptional 36% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Veeva Systems' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 16% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:VEEV Past Earnings Growth May 13th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is VEEV fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Veeva Systems Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Veeva Systems' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

