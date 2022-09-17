Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Universal Display's (NASDAQ:OLED) recent performance, when its stock has declined 18% over the past month. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Universal Display's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Universal Display is:

16% = US$183m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.16 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Universal Display's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, Universal Display seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Universal Display's moderate 19% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Universal Display's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 26% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:OLED Past Earnings Growth September 17th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is OLED worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether OLED is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Universal Display Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Universal Display's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 21% (implying that it retains 79% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Moreover, Universal Display is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 26% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Universal Display's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.