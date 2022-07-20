Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Lovesac's (NASDAQ:LOVE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 29% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Lovesac's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lovesac is:

29% = US$46m ÷ US$159m (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.29.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Lovesac's Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Lovesac has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 21% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Lovesac's exceptional 57% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Lovesac's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 31%.

NasdaqGM:LOVE Past Earnings Growth July 20th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Lovesac's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Lovesac Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Lovesac doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Lovesac's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

