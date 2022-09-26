Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)?

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) has had a rough month with its share price down 11%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Texas Pacific Land's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Texas Pacific Land is:

59% = US$380m ÷ US$645m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.59 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Texas Pacific Land's Earnings Growth And 59% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Texas Pacific Land has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 26% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 17% net income growth seen by Texas Pacific Land over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Texas Pacific Land compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 3.4% in the same period.

NYSE:TPL Past Earnings Growth September 26th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for TPL? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Texas Pacific Land Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Texas Pacific Land has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 27% (or a retention ratio of 73%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Additionally, Texas Pacific Land has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 15% over the next three years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Texas Pacific Land's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

