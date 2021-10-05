Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Teradyne's (NASDAQ:TER) recent performance, when its stock has declined 15% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Teradyne's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Teradyne is:

38% = US$953m ÷ US$2.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.38 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Teradyne's Earnings Growth And 38% ROE

To begin with, Teradyne has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 15% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Teradyne's exceptional 43% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Teradyne's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 17%.

NasdaqGS:TER Past Earnings Growth October 5th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is TER fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Teradyne Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Teradyne's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 12% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (88%) of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Moreover, Teradyne is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of eight years of paying a dividend. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 6.1% over the next three years. Despite the lower expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Teradyne's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

