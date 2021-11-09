Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)?

With its stock down 7.1% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Southern Copper's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Southern Copper is:

39% = US$3.2b ÷ US$8.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.39 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Southern Copper's Earnings Growth And 39% ROE

First thing first, we like that Southern Copper has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 22% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Southern Copper's considerable five year net income growth of 24% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Southern Copper's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 19% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:SCCO Past Earnings Growth November 9th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is SCCO fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Southern Copper Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Southern Copper's significant three-year median payout ratio of 83% (where it is retaining only 17% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Additionally, Southern Copper has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 40% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Southern Copper's performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

