Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Ryerson Holding's (NYSE:RYI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 20% over the past month. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Ryerson Holding's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ryerson Holding is:

61% = US$517m ÷ US$851m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.61 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Ryerson Holding's Earnings Growth And 61% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Ryerson Holding has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 21% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Ryerson Holding's considerable five year net income growth of 47% was to be expected.

We then compared Ryerson Holding's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 28% in the same period.

NYSE:RYI Past Earnings Growth September 24th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Ryerson Holding's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Ryerson Holding Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Ryerson Holding has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 2.3%, meaning that it has the remaining 98% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Ryerson Holding is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

While Ryerson Holding has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 17% over the next three years.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Ryerson Holding's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

