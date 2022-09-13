Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)?

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) has had a rough three months with its share price down 37%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to RLX Technology's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RLX Technology is:

22% = CN¥3.0b ÷ CN¥14b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.22 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

RLX Technology's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that RLX Technology has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 22% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. As a result, RLX Technology's remarkable 93% net income growth seen over the past 5 years is likely aided by its high ROE.

We then compared RLX Technology's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 11% in the same period.

NYSE:RLX Past Earnings Growth September 13th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is RLX Technology fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is RLX Technology Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

RLX Technology doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that RLX Technology's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

