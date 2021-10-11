Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)?

With its stock down 11% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to PulteGroup's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PulteGroup is:

24% = US$1.7b ÷ US$7.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.24 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of PulteGroup's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

To begin with, PulteGroup has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 23% net income growth seen by PulteGroup over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared PulteGroup's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 16%.

NYSE:PHM Past Earnings Growth October 11th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is PHM worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PHM is currently mispriced by the market.

Is PulteGroup Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

PulteGroup's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 11% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (89%) of its profits. So it looks like PulteGroup is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, PulteGroup has paid dividends over a period of eight years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 6.5% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with PulteGroup's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

