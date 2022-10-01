Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at PDC Energy's (NASDAQ:PDCE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 15% over the past month. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study PDC Energy's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PDC Energy is:

36% = US$1.2b ÷ US$3.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.36 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of PDC Energy's Earnings Growth And 36% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that PDC Energy has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 26% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 32% net income growth seen by PDC Energy over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by PDC Energy compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 3.4% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:PDCE Past Earnings Growth October 1st 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is PDC Energy fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is PDC Energy Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

PDC Energy has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 6.7%, meaning that it has the remaining 93% left over to reinvest into its business. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

While PDC Energy has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 18% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with PDC Energy's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

